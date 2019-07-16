Opioid litigation judge hails PBM painkiller abuse reforms

A federal judge says three top pharmacy benefit managers are now offering insurers the ability to limit reimbursement on prescriptions of opioids to curb their abuse after a Texas county and two Teamsters locals asked him to force them to change their polices.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland, Ohio in an order Monday hailed steps taken by CVS Health’s Caremark, Cigna Corp’s Express Scripts and UnitedHealth Group’s OptumRx as a “contribution to our national effort to help address risks related to opioid abuse.”

