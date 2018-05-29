FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 10:12 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Opioid manufacturers claim Ohio local governments can't sue them

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Purdue Pharma LP and other drug manufacturers are urging a federal judge to rule that Ohio counties and cities lack the ability to sue them over their roles in the opioid epidemic as only the state’s attorney general has that power.

The eight pharmaceutical manufacturers made that argument in a motion filed on Friday in federal court in Cleveland, where hundreds of lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors are consolidated in a multidistrict litigation proceeding.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LIqKlM

