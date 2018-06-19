FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 10:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Opioid manufacturers must face N.Y. counties' lawsuits - judge

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A New York state court judge has rejected six drugmakers’ bid to dismiss lawsuits by several counties accusing the companies of helping fuel an opioid crisis through misleading marketing campaigns that promoted their painkillers’ use.

Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Jerry Garguilo on Monday rejected arguments by OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP and other companies that the counties’ claims were either preempted by federal law, time-barred or insufficiently alleged.

