Opioid manufacturers seeks dismissal of Oklahoma, Missouri cases
September 25, 2017 / 8:39 PM / in 25 days

Opioid manufacturers seeks dismissal of Oklahoma, Missouri cases

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Drugmakers including Purdue Pharma LP and Johnson & Johnson have filed papers seeking to dismiss lawsuits by the attorneys general of Oklahoma and Missouri that claim the companies deceptively marketed opioid painkillers.

In separate motions to dismiss filed in state courts in Oklahoma and Missouri on Friday, the drugmakers argued both lawsuits improperly asserted undifferentiated allegations of wrongdoing against the group as if they were a single entity.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2y4VXw0

