Opioid manufacturers to ask N.Y. judge to void counties' fee deals

Four opioid makers will ask a New York judge on Wednesday to block several counties accusing them of engaging in fraudulent marketing from using lawyers retained on a contingency-fee basis.

Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Jerry Garguilo is scheduled to hear arguments over a motion brought in November by Purdue Pharma LP, Johnson & Johnson, Endo International Plc and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd claiming contingency-fee deals violate their due process rights.

