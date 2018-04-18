FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 12:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Opioid manufacturers to ask N.Y. judge to void counties' fee deals

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Four opioid makers will ask a New York judge on Wednesday to block several counties accusing them of engaging in fraudulent marketing from using lawyers retained on a contingency-fee basis.

Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Jerry Garguilo is scheduled to hear arguments over a motion brought in November by Purdue Pharma LP, Johnson & Johnson, Endo International Plc and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd claiming contingency-fee deals violate their due process rights.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2H7qEBo

