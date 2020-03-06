Westlaw News
Opioid plaintiffs' attorneys revise fee demand after states' opposition

Nate Raymond

Lawyers for cities and counties suing drug companies over the opioid epidemic on Friday defended their multi-billion-dollar request for a 7% fee to be assessed on any settlements but in a concession said the fee would not be applied to cases by states.

The lead plaintiffs’ attorneys revised their initial January proposal to have a federal judge in Cleveland, Ohio, create a fund to award them fees after the companies and states argued the plan, if approved, would endanger settlement talks.

