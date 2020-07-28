Opioid plaintiffs defend novel 'negotiation class' on appeal

A federal appeals court on Tuesday wrestled with whether to endorse a novel “negotiating class” representing the country’s 33,000 cities, towns and counties for the purposes of considering settlements in the opioid litigation.

A three-judge 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel during oral arguments questioned whether an Ohio federal judge overseeing lawsuits against opioid makers and distributors went too far by inventing a new kind of class action to enable global settlement talks.

