Opioid plaintiffs' experts can't say marketing caused boost in pills: judge

Experts retained by local governments accusing Purdue Pharma LP, Johnson & Johnson and other drugmakers of fueling the opioid epidemic cannot testify that the companies’ marketing led to increased painkiller prescriptions, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland, Ohio, could make it harder for the plaintiffs to establish that the drugmakers caused the epidemic at a trial slated to start in October, the first to result from the more than 2,000 lawsuits before him.

