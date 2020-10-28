Opioid plaintiffs' lawyer 'cautiously very optimistic' about settlement

A lead attorney pursuing lawsuits over the opioid epidemic on Wednesday said he was “cautiously very optimistic” about settling with four companies, as a New York judge compared the ballooning of the litigation to the monster in the horror movie, “The Blob.”

Paul Hanly, who represents cities and counties in the litigation, did not name the companies during a virtual court. But his remarks came as three of the largest opioid distributors and Johnson & Johnson continue discussions over a multi-billion dollar deal.

