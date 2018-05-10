Opioid settlement talks making progress on nonfinancial terms, judge hears

A federal judge overseeing lawsuits by local governments against opioid manufacturers and distributors on Thursday reaffirmed his desire for a settlement to be reached this year after hearing progress was being made in talks regarding nonfinancial parts of a potential deal.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland at a hearing said that, while he had created a litigation track for some cases to move forward to trial, the parties should consider that an aid rather than replacement for settlement talks.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jOGZB3