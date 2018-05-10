FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 10, 2018 / 9:55 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Opioid settlement talks making progress on nonfinancial terms, judge hears

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge overseeing lawsuits by local governments against opioid manufacturers and distributors on Thursday reaffirmed his desire for a settlement to be reached this year after hearing progress was being made in talks regarding nonfinancial parts of a potential deal.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland at a hearing said that, while he had created a litigation track for some cases to move forward to trial, the parties should consider that an aid rather than replacement for settlement talks.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jOGZB3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.