Panel consolidates federal opioid lawsuits before Ohio judge

A wave of lawsuits by cities and counties against drug manufacturers and distributors for their roles in the opioid epidemic should be centralized before a federal judge in hard-hit Ohio, a judicial panel ruled on Tuesday.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation ordered 64 lawsuits against Purdue Pharma LP, Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal Health and others in seven different states to be transferred to U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland.

