Pfizer wins dismissal of Allergan opioid costs lawsuit

A federal judge in Ohio has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to force Pfizer Inc to indemnify Allergan PLC for any damages it must pay as a result of hundreds of lawsuits over the marketing of an opioid Allergan acquired from a company Pfizer owns.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland on Monday ruled that a clause in a contract governing the 2008 sale by a company Pfizer later bought of the opioid painkiller Kadian requires Allergan to file any lawsuit over the drug in New York.

