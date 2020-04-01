Pharmacies lose bid to sue doctors in opioid litigation

A federal judge in Ohio who oversees thousands of lawsuits accusing drug makers, distributors and pharmacies of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic has rejected a bid by major pharmacy chains seeking to shift any potential liability they face to doctors who allegedly wrote “bad” prescriptions they filled.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland on Tuesday struck third-party complaints CVS Health, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and other pharmacies filed against unnamed doctors in Cuyahoga and Summit counties in Ohio.

