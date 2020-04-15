Pharmacies on appeal defeat opioid dispensing claims, avoid data production

A federal appeals court on Wednesday struck new claims two Ohio counties had added in a key case alleging pharmacies fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic and halted a related order requiring the them to disclose nationwide data on prescriptions they filled.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati said the federal judge overseeing the multidistrict opioid litigation wrongly allowed the plaintiffs to add untimely claims against CVS Health, Walgreens Boots Alliance and other pharmacy chains.

