Purdue, Endo push back on Ohio opioid settlement talk demand
December 1, 2017 / 9:39 PM

Purdue, Endo push back on Ohio opioid settlement talk demand

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

Purdue Pharma LP and Endo International Plc are pushing Ohio’s attorney general to rejoin a multistate probe into how drugmakers market and sell opioids in response to his request that they sit down and discuss a settlement.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine dropped out of that investigation, which now involves 41 states, before suing the two drug companies and three others in May in a lawsuit that accused them of deceptively marketing opioids.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AORxur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
