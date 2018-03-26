FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 9:48 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Purdue needs more prep time for ‘sweeping, novel’ S.C. opioid trial

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Purdue Pharma LP is urging a judge in South Carolina to reject a request by the state’s attorney general to schedule a trial in mid-2019 for a lawsuit accusing the OxyContin maker of deceptively marketing opioid painkillers.

In papers filed on Friday in Richland County Court of Common Pleas, Purdue Pharma’s lawyers argued that more time was needed to prepare for a trial in the “sweeping, novel” lawsuit by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GeZ8S7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
