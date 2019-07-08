Q&A: Health advocate says tobacco settlement has lessons for opioid deal

Lawyers for municipalities suing drug manufacturers and distributors over the U.S. opioid epidemic have long modeled their lawsuits on states’ cases against the tobacco industry, which led to a $246 billion settlement in 1998.

Now, as plaintiffs’ lawyers push a proposed framework to negotiate a landmark settlement that would resolve claims by up to 24,500 communities nationwide, some public health organizations are warning that shortfalls from the tobacco accord offer lessons in how to structure the opioid deal.

