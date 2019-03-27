Q&A: Motley Rice's Joe Rice on the impact of Purdue settlement on opioid cases

The Oklahoma attorney general unveiled a $270 million settlement Tuesday resolving claims Purdue Pharma LP helped fuel the opioid epidemic through deceptive marketing and set the plaintiffs’ bar abuzz on what the deal could mean for similar lawsuits.

The landmark settlement announced by Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter came ahead of a trial slated to start at the end of May and marked the first deal to emerge from thousands of lawsuits against the OxyContin maker and other opioid manufacturers.

