Rhode Island’s attorney general has hired a law firm to represent the state in potential litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin on Friday announced that his office had retained the plaintiffs’ law firm Motley Rice in anticipation of a lawsuit that would seek to recover damages the state incurred as a result of the opioid epidemic.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GOiwc4