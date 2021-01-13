San Francisco's opioid case will go before a jury, judge rules

A lawsuit by San Francisco accusing drug manufacturers and distributors of fueling the opioid epidemic will be heard by a jury, a federal judge has ruled, siding with the defendants against the city, which had argued the judge could decide the case alone.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco ruled Tuesday that a jury would decide claims under California’s Unfair Competition Law (UCL) and False Advertising Law (FAL), though he said he would decide later whether it would decide public nuisance claims. Breyer did not explain his reasoning in the two-page order.

