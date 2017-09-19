FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State attorneys general expand probe into opioid companies
September 19, 2017 / 9:03 PM / a month ago

State attorneys general expand probe into opioid companies

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A group of 41 state attorneys general announced on Tuesday they and other states were expanding their investigation into companies that manufacture and distribute opioid pain killers, demanding documents from those companies as part of the probe.

The announcement by attorneys general in states including New York, Massachusetts, Tennessee and Vermont came after a group of states in June announced an effort to probe companies tied to drugs at the center of the national addiction epidemic.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wvrLtl

