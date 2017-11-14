FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State attorneys general seek law's repeal to bolster opioid enforcement
November 14, 2017 / 9:04 PM / in 2 hours

State attorneys general seek law's repeal to bolster opioid enforcement

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

A group of attorneys general representing the majority of states is urging the U.S. Congress to repeal a 2016 law that limited the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s ability to freeze suspicious shipments of pain pills from drug companies.

A letter dated Monday and signed by attorneys general of 42 states, the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands argued the Ensuring Patient Access and Effective Drug Enforcement Act was a “step backward” in efforts to prevent the misuse of prescription drugs and address the national opioid epidemic.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hqALGh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
