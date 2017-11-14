State attorneys general seek law's repeal to bolster opioid enforcement

(Reuters) -

A group of attorneys general representing the majority of states is urging the U.S. Congress to repeal a 2016 law that limited the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s ability to freeze suspicious shipments of pain pills from drug companies.

A letter dated Monday and signed by attorneys general of 42 states, the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands argued the Ensuring Patient Access and Effective Drug Enforcement Act was a “step backward” in efforts to prevent the misuse of prescription drugs and address the national opioid epidemic.

