Westlaw News
March 16, 2020 / 6:21 PM / a few seconds ago

States pan opioid plaintiffs' attorneys' revised fee demand

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Two states leading the settlement talks with opioid makers and distributors say recent revisions to a proposal that would award billions of dollars in fees to lawyers for local governments suing the companies will not end their opposition to the plan.

In a letter on Friday, the attorneys general for North Carolina and Texas told a federal judge in Cleveland, Ohio, that while some of the changes were welcome, they continued to believe the proposal is a “hindrance” to settlement talks.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IRzupn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below