March 22, 2018 / 6:09 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Tennessee AG seeks to take control of DAs' opioid lawsuits

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Tennessee’s attorney general has moved to intervene in lawsuits by 14 local district attorneys against opioid manufacturers including Purdue Pharma LP, saying they are impeding his efforts to negotiate a settlement with the drugmakers.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery on Wednesday moved to intervene in three lawsuits filed in state court last year, saying it was his role and not theirs to direct the opioid litigation in the state.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
