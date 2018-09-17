FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 9:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Texas county, union funds seek opioid limits from pharmacy benefit managers

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Lawyers for a Texas county and two union employee benefit funds have asked a federal judge to force the three largest U.S. pharmacy benefit managers to edit the lists they develop of drugs that are approved for reimbursement to impose restrictions on opioids.

Webb County, Texas and the two Teamsters-associated funds on Friday asked U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland, Ohio to require Caremark, Express Scripts and OptumRx to adjust their so-called formularies in order to combat drug abuse.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2D3dlUU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
