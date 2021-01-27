Virginia considers new authority for spending opioid settlement funds

Virginia’s state legislature is considering a bill to create an Opioid Abatement Authority in order to ensure that funds from lawsuits against opioid makers and distributors are used to support addiction prevention and treatment.

The state Senate Committee on General Laws and Technology was expected to discuss the bill, SB 1469, Establishing an Opioid Abatement Authority, in a hearing on Wednesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3qYuUcZ