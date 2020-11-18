Washington state judge finds AmerisourceBergen in contempt in opioid case

A judge in Washington state has found drug distributor AmerisourceBergen in contempt for failing to turn over records from its board or make key witnesses available to testify in a lawsuit by the state alleging it fueled the opioid crisis.

King County Superior Court Judge Marshall Ferguson on Tuesday in response ordered AmerisourceBergen to turn over 12 years of unredacted board records and produce witnesses who could speak about its opioid inventory and painkiller revenues and profits.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/36L8X8M