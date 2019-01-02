West Virginia cases picked for 2nd federal opioid trial

A federal judge overseeing more than a thousand lawsuits seeking to hold drug companies accountable for their roles in the opioid epidemic has picked two lawsuits by local governments in West Virginia to be the second set of cases to go to trial before him.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland, Ohio in an order on Monday selected a pair of cases by the city of Huntington and Cabell County to serve as bellwether, or test, cases in the federal litigation.

