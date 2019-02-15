Westlaw News
February 15, 2019 / 9:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fight over Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan health venture's new hire can resume

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday cleared the way for UnitedHealth Group Inc to try to block a former executive from working at the new healthcare venture launched by Amazon.com Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc and JPMorgan Chase.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston said that a federal judge can consider whether to stop David Smith, formerly an executive at UnitedHealth’s Optum unit, from working at the venture while he pursues a related appeal.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IgDoeb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below