Fight over Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan health venture's new hire can resume

A federal appeals court on Friday cleared the way for UnitedHealth Group Inc to try to block a former executive from working at the new healthcare venture launched by Amazon.com Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc and JPMorgan Chase.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston said that a federal judge can consider whether to stop David Smith, formerly an executive at UnitedHealth’s Optum unit, from working at the venture while he pursues a related appeal.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IgDoeb