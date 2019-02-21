Judge questions whether Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan health venture is an Optum competitor

A federal judge on Wednesday expressed skepticism about whether the new healthcare venture launched by Amazon.com Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc and JPMorgan Chase can truly be considered a competitor to UnitedHealth Group Inc’s Optum unit.

The comments by U.S. District Judge Mark Wolf in Boston went to the heart of Optum’s high-profile lawsuit against David Smith, a former executive who, Optum claims, violated a non-compete agreement by joining the venture and who could also share its trade secrets.

