2 months ago
Oregon must comply with DEA subpoenas to drug database - court
June 27, 2017 / 8:02 PM / 2 months ago

Oregon must comply with DEA subpoenas to drug database - court

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has overturned a decision that blocked the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration from issuing subpoenas without a court order to an Oregon database that tracks drugs prescribed by doctors.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled on Monday that an Oregon statute requiring a court order in all cases in which a subpoena is issued conflicted with federal law allowing the DEA to issue administrative subpoenas.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rZfaIs

