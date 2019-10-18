IN BRIEF: Clinics to pay $7.1 million to settle U.S. knee injection probe

Seven former Osteo Relief Institute clinics and their owners have agreed to pay more than $7.1 million to resolve allegations they billed Medicare for unnecessary knee braces and injections to treat osteoarthritis, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

The settlement resolved an investigation into clinics in six states that the department said arose out of a review of Medicare claims data and a whistleblower lawsuit filed last year in federal court in Lexington, Kentucky.

