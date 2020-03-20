Airline HK Express to suspend all flight operations March 23-April 30

HONG KONG, March 20 (Reuters) - Airline HK Express, which Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd bought last year from Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, said on Friday it will suspend all flight operations from March 23 until April 30 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

HK Express, a low cost carrier, has already cancelled about 2,000 flight sectors, covering 23 out of 25 routes across Asia. Some 96% of its staff is participating in a special no-pay leave scheme. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)