A general view shows people getting a dose of the "Comirnaty" Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the indoor Velodrome National of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines in Montigny-le-Bretonneux, southwest of Paris, France, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - France reported 41,869 new coronavirus cases on Friday, against 45,641 on Thursday and 35,088 a week ago.

The number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 rose by 57 to a 2021 high of 4,766, health ministry data showed.