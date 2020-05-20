Greece announces VAT tax cuts to support tourism sector- PM

ATHENS, May 20 (Reuters) - Greece will cut value added tax (VAT) on coffee, beverages and transportation tickets as part of efforts to revive its economy and tourism, which were hit by a lockdown to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, its prime minister said on Wednesday.

VAT tax will be cut to 13% from 24 and direct flights to Greece will resume on July 1. Hotels will open on June 15.

“Let us make this summer the epilogue of the (coronavirus) crisis,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou)