July 30, 2018 / 8:29 PM / in 2 hours

Osteopathic trade association settles antitrust lawsuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A national association for osteopathic physicians has agreed to no longer require doctors to pay annual membership fees to maintain their board certifications as part of a settlement of a antitrust class action, lawyers for the plaintiffs said on Monday.

The Chicago-based American Osteopathic Association also agreed to provide a range of benefits worth more than $35 million to resolve a 2016 antitrust lawsuit filed in federal court in Camden, New Jersey on behalf of some 45,000 physicians.

