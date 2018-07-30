Osteopathic trade association settles antitrust lawsuit

A national association for osteopathic physicians has agreed to no longer require doctors to pay annual membership fees to maintain their board certifications as part of a settlement of a antitrust class action, lawyers for the plaintiffs said on Monday.

The Chicago-based American Osteopathic Association also agreed to provide a range of benefits worth more than $35 million to resolve a 2016 antitrust lawsuit filed in federal court in Camden, New Jersey on behalf of some 45,000 physicians.

