April 25, 2018 / 10:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

9th Circuit upholds physician assistant's 'pill mill' conviction

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld the conviction of a physician assistant accused of helping a Los Angeles “pill mill” illicitly distribute OxyContin, even though prosecutors made “grave mistakes” in failing to disclose information to the defense.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled that, despite the prosecution’s errors, the circumstantial evidence presented at trial was sufficient to allow jurors to infer physician assistant David Garrison was prescribing the opioid as part of a drug conspiracy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JqlalX

