IN BRIEF: Drugmaker Pacira to pay $3.5 million to resolve U.S. kickback probe

Pacira Biosciences Inc has agreed to pay $3.5 million to resolve allegations by the U.S. Department of Justice that it paid doctors kickbacks disguised as phony research grants to entice them into prescribing its analgesic Exparel.

The settlement announced by U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig in New Jersey on Tuesday resolves allegations first raised against the pharmaceutical company in a whistleblower lawsuit filed under the False Claims Act by a pharmacist.

