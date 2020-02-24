Pacira agrees to pay $3.5 million to settle pain drug marketing probe

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc has tentatively agreed to pay $3.5 million to resolve a U.S. Justice Department investigation into its marketing and promotional practices of its post-surgery pain drug Exparel.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company in a quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday disclosed it had reached an agreement in principle in December to resolve a probe that began in 2015.

