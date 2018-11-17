Westlaw News
November 17, 2018 / 12:55 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. accuses Tennessee-based pain clinic operators of billing fraud

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The U.S. Justice Department has sued the owners of a group of pain management clinics based in Tennessee, alleging that they billed federal healthcare programs for injections that were never provided to patients.

In a lawsuit filed on Thursday in federal court in Nashville, Tennessee, the government alleged that Michael Kestner, Lisabeth Smolenski and clinic operator Pain MD LLC carried out a fraudulent billing scheme that violated the False Claims Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Dsiy7C

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.