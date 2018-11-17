U.S. accuses Tennessee-based pain clinic operators of billing fraud

The U.S. Justice Department has sued the owners of a group of pain management clinics based in Tennessee, alleging that they billed federal healthcare programs for injections that were never provided to patients.

In a lawsuit filed on Thursday in federal court in Nashville, Tennessee, the government alleged that Michael Kestner, Lisabeth Smolenski and clinic operator Pain MD LLC carried out a fraudulent billing scheme that violated the False Claims Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Dsiy7C