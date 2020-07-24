9th Circuit rejects generic drugmakers' challenge to California pay-for-delay law

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected a bid by a generic drug industry trade group to challenge a groundbreaking California law that bars “pay-for-delay” deals between brand-name and generic pharmaceutical manufacturers.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Association for Accessible Medicines had not demonstrated it had standing to challenge the law because it had not shown any of its member companies had suffered concrete, imminent harm.

