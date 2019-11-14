Westlaw News
Generic drug group sues over California law combating 'pay-for-delay' deals

Nate Raymond

A trade group for generic drugmakers has filed a lawsuit challenging California’s recently-enacted law that bars manufacturers of brand name drugs from paying other companies to delay releasing generic drugs to resolve patent litigation.

The Association for Accessible Medicines (AAM) in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Sacramento, California, on Tuesday argued that the nation’s first-of-its-kind law to combat so-called “pay-for-delay” settlements is unconstitutional.

