Generic drugmakers challenge California pay-for-delay law on appeal

A federal appeals court appeared unlikely on Thursday to block California from enforcing a groundbreaking law that bars brand name drug manufacturers from paying other companies to delay releasing generic drugs to resolve patent litigation.

Members of the three-judge 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel grilled a lawyer for the generic drug industry trade group Association for Accessible Medicines (AAM) about whether its members had established they faced irreparable harm if it remained in effect.

