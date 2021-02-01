IN BRIEF: Biden administration delays rebate rule opposed by PBMs

The federal government has agreed to postpone a last-minute Trump administration rule aimed at lowering drug prices by restricting rebates from drug companies to pharmacy benefit managers, which had sued to block the rule.

In stipulation filed Friday in Washington federal court, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, an industry organization, agreed that the effective date would be Jan. 1, 2023, rather than 2022. The PCMA had argued that the original effective date would upend already in-progress negotiations between PBMs, drug companies and health plans for the 2022 health plan year.

