Pharmacy benefits manager group challenges North Dakota laws on appeal

A federal appeals court on Tuesday will hear a challenge by a national trade group for pharmacy benefit managers to a pair of North Dakota laws that it contends have imposed “onerous” restrictions on its industry’s business practices.

The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA) will urge a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Paul, Minnesota, to conclude that federal law preempts laws the state adopted in 2017.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pkIHjx