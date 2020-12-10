Supreme Court rules Arkansas can regulate pharmacy benefit managers

The U.S. Supreme Court has unanimously upheld an Arkansas law regulating drug reimbursement rates paid by pharmacy benefit managers, a decision that could have far-reaching effects for other states seeking to regulate the companies that serve as intermediaries between prescription drug plans and pharmacies.

The court ruled Thursday that the 2015 law, known as Act 900, is not preempted by the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), reversing an earlier ruling by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

