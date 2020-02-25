Arkansas urges U.S. top court to revive state PBM regulation

Arkansas is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that federal law does not preempt a state law that regulates pharmacy benefits managers’ drug-reimbursement rates aimed at combating the “damaging effects” of the industry’s practices on small pharmacies.

The state in a brief on Monday argued the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year wrongly sided with trade group Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA) and held federal law prohibits states from regulating rates.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2SXAdLu