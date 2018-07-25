Pennsylvania must repay unallowed Medicaid costs - 3rd Circuit

A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld a decision requiring Pennsylvania to repay $3 million in federal funds it received to administer its Medicaid program after an audit determined it improperly sought reimbursement for a nursing home training program.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the state’s challenge to a 1994 letter by the predecessor agency of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid stating that training program costs are not reimbursable.

