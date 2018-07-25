FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 11:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pennsylvania must repay unallowed Medicaid costs - 3rd Circuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld a decision requiring Pennsylvania to repay $3 million in federal funds it received to administer its Medicaid program after an audit determined it improperly sought reimbursement for a nursing home training program.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the state’s challenge to a 1994 letter by the predecessor agency of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid stating that training program costs are not reimbursable.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NHcUQP

