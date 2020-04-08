IN BRIEF: Pentax Medical to pay $43 mln to over misbranded endoscopes

Pentax Medical Co, a New Jersey-based subsidiary of Japanese optical products maker Hoya Corp, has agreed to pay $43 million to resolve criminal charges that it shipped endoscopes without FDA-approved instructions and failed to report two infections linked to the endoscopes.

According to a criminal complaint filed by federal prosecutors in New Jersey, Pentax made a deliberate business decision not to include updated, FDA-cleared cleaning instructions with four types of endoscopes it sold in 2014 and 2015, believing that the instructions, which stipulated longer cleaning times, would hurt its business.

