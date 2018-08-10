J&J loses bid to dismiss Pfizer antitrust case over Remicade

A federal judge on Friday rejected Johnson & Johnson’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit by Pfizer Inc claiming that the drugmaker had engaged in an anticompetitive scheme to shield its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade from competition.

U.S. District Judge Curtis Joyner in Philadelphia ruled the lawsuit sufficiently alleged that J&J had used contracts with many of the country’s largest insurers to avoid competition from Pfizer’s new biosimilar, Inflectra.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vzlZEF