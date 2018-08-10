FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 9:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

J&J loses bid to dismiss Pfizer antitrust case over Remicade

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Friday rejected Johnson & Johnson’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit by Pfizer Inc claiming that the drugmaker had engaged in an anticompetitive scheme to shield its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade from competition.

U.S. District Judge Curtis Joyner in Philadelphia ruled the lawsuit sufficiently alleged that J&J had used contracts with many of the country’s largest insurers to avoid competition from Pfizer’s new biosimilar, Inflectra.

